President Lee Jae Myung on Friday pledged unwavering commitment to workplace safety in his address to mark Labor Day at Cheong Wa Dae.

"I will neither compromise nor make concessions on workplace safety," he said, vowing to build a "normal" country where no worker ever has to risk their life at work.

"Safeguarding workers is the most basic responsibility of any nation and any business," he said.

The president also pushed back against the notion that worker welfare and business growth are incompatible, stressing the two are mutually dependent.

"We can only move forward by breaking free from the outdated thinking that being pro-business means being anti-worker," he said. "Growth has a future only when labor stands behind it" he said.

Amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence threatens jobs, the president sought to reassure the public that the government prioritizes people over productivity.

"As technologies advance, the prevailing view is that machines powered by artificial intelligence will largely replace human labor," he said. "But it is not right to ask workers to sacrifice themselves in the name of productivity," he said, adding that growth that leaves workers behind is not growth at all.

Lee called workers "the backbone of our economy," who keep things running on the ground and drive the spending that fuels growth.

It marked the first time a Labor Day event has been held at Cheong Wa Dae. The event brought together some 130 participants, including key figures from labor, management and government, as well as workers from diverse occupations, to mark the occasion.

It also marked the first time two major umbrella labor unions -- the Federation of Korean Trade Unions and the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions -- that are said to hold different political views both took part in such an event.

Korea had initially observed Labor Day on May 1 before it was renamed "Workers' Day" in 1963. The government restored the name to Labor Day last year and designated it as a national holiday earlier this year, allowing all workers to take the day off.

In celebration of Labor Day, a variety of events took place across the country, highlighting the value of work and its role in improving quality of life and driving economic growth. (Yonhap)