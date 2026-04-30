South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday ordered officials to swiftly address abuses against migrant workers and called for “stern punishment” for any unlawful acts uncovered, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee’s remarks came amid repeated cases of violence and human rights abuses against foreign laborers in South Korea.

The presidential civil affairs office reported measures to strengthen protections for foreign workers during a weekly meeting with senior aides and secretaries, senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

“President Lee said the human rights of foreign workers are not a matter for debate and instructed that the issue be resolved swiftly,” Kang said during a press briefing after the meeting.

“He also stressed that, as the matter is directly tied to the nation’s dignity, each workplace should conduct human rights education and any illegal acts discovered must be dealt with sternly to prevent a recurrence.”

Lee has repeatedly spoken out when violence against migrant workers has surfaced.

In early April, Lee ordered a thorough investigation into a case in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, in which a Thai migrant worker suffered severe internal injuries after allegedly being assaulted by an employer using an air gun.

Lee instructed relevant ministries, including the justice and labor ministries, to ensure that migrant workers injured at industrial sites can remain in South Korea for hospital treatment regardless of their visa status.

In July last year, Lee condemned another widely publicized case after video footage emerged from a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla Province. In that case, a worker surnamed Jung was indicted on charges of wrapping a Sri Lankan co-worker in industrial plastic, lifting him with a forklift and dragging him about 10 meters.

“We must respond thoroughly so that such acts never happen again,” Lee said at the time, calling it “unacceptable violence against minorities and the vulnerable, and a clear violation of human rights.”