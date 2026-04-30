Seoul police will deploy about 200 traffic officers on Labor Day as the country’s two major umbrella unions plan large rallies and marches in the capital, raising the prospect of heavy congestion in central Seoul and Yeouido.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions plans to hold preliminary rallies from 1 p.m. Thursday around Jongno, Euljiro and Yulgok-ro, before staging its main rally at 3 p.m. on Sejong-daero between the Sejong and City Hall intersections.

The group is scheduled to begin marching at 4 p.m. along Jongno and Namdaemun-ro, passing Bank of Korea Intersection and Sogong-ro before heading toward City Hall Intersection.

The Federation of Korean Trade Unions will hold a separate rally from 2 p.m. on Yeoui-daero, where traffic delays are also expected.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said Wednesday it will manage traffic around the rally sites, including by operating reversible lanes where needed, to minimize disruption.

Police said they will reduce the number of riot police units deployed to about half last year’s level, while assigning around 200 traffic officers to maintain order and guide vehicles.

Police advised people to use public transportation where possible and to check traffic conditions in advance if they need to drive.

Traffic updates and detour information will be available through the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s traffic information center website.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. -- Ed.