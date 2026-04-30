South Korea has carried out a reshuffle of senior officials handling US affairs, replacing key diplomatic posts in both Seoul and Washington at a time of mounting frictions in the bilateral relationship.

According to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, new appointments have been made for minister-counselor positions at the South Korean Embassy in Washington — including economic affairs, public diplomacy and political affairs — alongside a change in the director-general for North American affairs at the ministry headquarters in Seoul.

The move replaces four senior officials responsible for US-related diplomacy across both capitals, marking a rare simultaneous overhaul of the front-line diplomatic channel with Washington.

At the embassy, Kim Sun-young, director-general for bilateral economic affairs, was named minister-counselor for economic affairs. Yoon Joo-seok, director-general for consular affairs and safety, was appointed minister-counselor for public diplomacy. Kim had been directly involved in managing the Coupang-related dispute from Seoul, which has drawn attention from US lawmakers and spilled over into broader bilateral discussions.

The post of minister-counselor for political affairs, currently vacant, is expected to be filled soon. The newly appointed officials are set to depart for Washington around mid-May.

In Seoul, the ministry's deputy director-general for North American affairs was promoted to head of the department, and Kim Suk-woo, who had also been deputy director-general, was promoted to head the bureau of bilateral economic diplomacy.

The reshuffle comes as Seoul and Washington face a series of sensitive issues, including the so-called Coupang issue and reported fluctuations in intelligence-sharing on North Korea, prompting speculation that the personnel changes may reflect concerns over the handling of the alliance.

Despite the timing, the Foreign Ministry dismissed suggestions that the reshuffle was linked to tensions with Washington.

A ministry official, requesting anonymity, said the appointments were based on “expertise, experience and relevance to duties,” adding that the changes were carried out in line with regular personnel rotations and coincided with broader director-level reshuffles at headquarters.

The ministry has also sought to downplay recent concerns over the alliance, maintaining that communication with Washington remains on track despite the disputes.

However, criticism has grown that authorities may have failed to fully grasp the evolving situation at the diplomatic front lines, as frictions appear to be expanding beyond security into economic and cultural spheres.

Separately, the government has maintained that the Coupang issue will be handled in accordance with laws and principles. The Fair Trade Commission on Tuesday designated Coupang Inc. Chairman Kim Bom-suk as the company’s effective controlling figure, subjecting the firm to regulatory oversight under fair trade law.

The Foreign Ministry is also reviewing whether and when to respond to a protest letter from Republican lawmakers in the United States regarding the issue, with officials saying both the content and timing are under consideration.

Lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee have also criticized the government for delays in appointing overseas mission chiefs, adding another layer of scrutiny to the latest personnel changes.