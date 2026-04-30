A resident died after falling while evacuating a fire at a 20-story apartment building in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, fire authorities said.

The blaze broke out at around 10:30 a.m. at the apartment building in Naeson-dong. Two other residents were injured, one seriously and one lightly, according to authorities.

Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response at around 10:45 a.m., 15 minutes after the fire started, amid concerns about possible multiple casualties.

A total of 72 personnel and 24 pieces of equipment were deployed to the scene.

A Level 1 response mobilizes all personnel and equipment from the local fire station and can bring in support from up to four nearby fire stations, if needed. The alert can be raised to Level 2 or 3 depending on the scale of the fire and damage.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire and extent of damage once the blaze is fully extinguished.