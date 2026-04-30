Likely headed for the summer's FIFA World Cup representing South Korea, Korean German midfielder Jens Castrop has vowed to stay out of trouble in the big tournament.

Castrop, born to a Korean mother and a German father, has earned five caps for head coach Hong Myung-bo's national team since last fall. The physical and versatile midfielder is expected to be named to South Korea's World Cup squad on May 16 and receive a chance to realize his lifelong dream of playing in the sport's showpiece event.

Castrop, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach in the top German league Bundesliga, has been drawing attention lately for his disciplinary issue, though.

He was shown a direct red card -- his second of the season -- for a hard tackle on Sael Kumbedi of VfL Wolfsburg during a league match on the weekend, and was later slapped with a three-match suspension. With his club having only three matches left on the season, Castrop's season has ended prematurely.

In a video conference from Germany with South Korean journalists Wednesday evening, Castrop defended his style of play.

"I don't really think that it's an issue," he said. "Of course, it's my play style. I'm an aggressive player; I like to win the ball. I like to give 100 percent in the drills."

While playing in the second division in Germany last season, Castrop was slapped with 11 yellow cards in 25 matches, tied for the third-highest total in the league.

Castrop got his first direct red card of this season on Oct. 25 against Bayern Munich. He admitted he had been "too late" with his tackle then and described the situation as "my mistake."

However, Castrop contended that his tackle on Kumbedi shouldn't have resulted in a direct red card.

"I think we can all agree that the second red card that I got in the last match was not a red card, just a regular yellow one. Nobody got injured. It wasn't a bad foul," he said. "I think I had my emotions under control. We needed that one point, and in the 92nd minute, I would not let my opponent cross free without pressure or without me trying to hold him back. So that's why I tackled him, and I think it was the right decision, even though I got the red card."

And if he does get picked for the World Cup, Castrop insisted he won't put himself in a similar situation.

"I know that it can be very stupid to get a red card in an important game at the World Cup," he said. "So this is something that will not happen."

Castrop also said if Hong calls him up for the World Cup, the late-season suspension may turn out to be a blessing in disguise, for it will have given him additional time to recover from nagging injuries to his feet, back and knees.

Banged up or not, Castrop will also try to represent the country of his mother's birth the best he can.

"I think the World Cup is the biggest tournament in world football, so it always is the dream for every player to participate in the World Cup. So if I get called up, I will be very honored and proud to play my first World Cup," he said. "Of course, I have big expectations. I want Korea to be as successful as possible. I want to help the team, and I want to play a good World Cup on this big stage. I have big dreams and big hopes for this World Cup.

"But first of all, the most important part is that our players stay in good condition," Castrop continued. "We have to face some difficulties, and we need to stay strong and stick together as a team if we want to be successful. So this is the No. 1 priority." (Yonhap)