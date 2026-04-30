Samsung Electronics said Thursday its first-quarter operating profit jumped 756.1 percent on-year to 57.23 trillion won ($38.5 billion), hitting a quarterly high as its chip business accounted for the bulk of earnings.

Revenue rose 69.2 percent on-year to 133.87 trillion won in the January-March period, while net profit climbed 474.3 percent to 47.23 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The results came in well above market expectations. According to financial data provider FnGuide, the consensus estimate from local brokerages over the past month stood at 117.13 trillion won in sales and 38.12 trillion won in operating profit.

Both revenue and operating profit were the highest ever for a single quarter. The figures also surpassed the previous records set in the preceding quarter, when Samsung reported 93.84 trillion won in revenue and 20.07 trillion won in operating profit.

Samsung’s Device Solutions division, which oversees its semiconductor business, posted 81.7 trillion won in revenue and 53.7 trillion won in operating profit.

The chip division accounted for most of the company’s quarterly profit, serving as the main driver behind the record earnings.

The Device eXperience division, which handles Samsung’s finished products such as smartphones, TVs and home appliances, reported 52.7 trillion won in revenue and 3 trillion won in operating profit.

Samsung Display posted 6.7 trillion won in revenue and 400 billion won in operating profit, while Harman International, Samsung Electronics' automotive affiliate, logged 3.8 trillion won in revenue and 200 billion won in operating profit.