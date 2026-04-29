The Asia Culture Center is recruiting a new cohort of multilingual interpreters to guide foreign visitors through its facilities and programs, the Gwangju-based institution said.

Applications for the "ACC Multilingual Interpreter" program will be open from May 1 to 10, with around 10 positions available. The center, which operates under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, is significantly broadening the range of languages covered this year following a successful pilot run in 2025.

Last year's program offered guided services in seven languages — English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Mongolian, Russian and Uzbek — and drew positive feedback for tailoring its commentary to the cultural backgrounds of different visitor groups. This year, the ACC is adding Hindi, Arabic, Turkish, Kazakh and Kyrgyz to the roster.

Applicants must be able to communicate in at least one of the Asian languages on offer in addition to Korean. Those with backgrounds in culture, education or the arts, as well as prior interpreter experience, will be given preference.

Selected interpreters will work from June through October, introducing ACC's spaces and content to foreign visitors in their native languages and leading on-site cultural experience tours. Before deployment, they will complete five rounds of professional training covering script preparation, scenario writing, culturally informed interpretation techniques and field practice. All training is free of charge.

Top performers will receive a commendation from the ACC president, an activity stipend and an official certificate of completion. Final selections will be announced individually on May 18.

Application forms are available on the ACC website at www.acc.go.kr.