Doosan Corp. said Wednesday it will establish a new copper-clad laminate production plant in Thailand to meet rising demand driven by the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers.

The company plans to set up a new subsidiary and build a manufacturing plant at the Araya Industrial Estate in Bang Bo, Samut Prakan province.

The investment is estimated at 180 billion won ($121.7 million), while the facility will span approximately 73,000 square meters. Construction is scheduled to kick off within this year, with mass production targeted for the second half of 2028.

The Thai facility will specialize in manufacturing high-performance CCL used in AI infrastructure and network equipment, according to the company.

CCL, a key material in printed circuit boards used in semiconductors, consists of insulating substrates coated with copper foil on both sides. It serves as a fundamental component enabling electronic signal transmission in devices. High-performance variants are particularly vital for AI accelerators, where minimizing signal loss and maintaining stability under high temperatures are critical.

Global demand for premium CCL is rising rapidly alongside increased investment in AI data centers, as companies race to expand computing capacity for advanced applications.

Doosan said the site was selected for its strong logistics advantages. The industrial estate is located about a 30-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and roughly one hour from Laem Chabang Port, Thailand’s largest deep-sea port.

The company also cited the estate's modern infrastructure and disaster response systems as key factors in the decision.

Doosan said decisions regarding further expansion will depend on market demand.

“We decided to expand our production capacity to respond in a timely manner to the growing demand for CCL,” a company official said. “Further investments will be reviewed flexibly.”