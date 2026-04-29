Amid speculations of a looming financial crisis, LIV Golf has officially confirmed that it will postpone this summer's LIV Golf Louisiana event to fall.

In a statement sent to the Associated Press, LIV Golf said, "In cooperation with the state government of Louisiana, we have decided to move the tournament to a new schedule," adding that the change is intended "to avoid extreme summer heat and to prevent conflicts with the global sports calendar, including the FIFA World Cup in North America."

The organization also stated, "We are working to hold the event in the fall and hope to announce confirmed dates in the near future." The Louisiana state government has also acknowledged the postponement.

Reuters reported that Louisiana had previously agreed to pay LIV Golf $5 million in 2025 and an additional $2.2 million for course improvements at Bayou Oaks, the tournament venue.

However, following the postponement, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said that the state would seek to recover $1 million already paid to LIV Golf.

LIV Golf, which has built its tournaments by recruiting top-ranked players, has recently come under pressure following reports that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is no longer willing to provide unlimited financial backing.

CEO Scott O'Neil attempted to calm concerns, saying that “this season will continue without interruption,” but uncertainty over the organization's financial stability has yet to subside.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)