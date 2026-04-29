Among a growing wave of boy groups, concepts rooted in youth stand out for their ability to deliver both emotional comfort and easy listening

A growing number of rookie K-pop boy groups are embracing youthfulness, signaling a shift away from the darker, powerful styles that defined many third-generation boy groups.

Often described as refreshing, the concept emphasizes bright, emotionally sincere imagery and boyish innocence expressed through both music and visuals.

Notable examples include TWS and NCT Wish, which have both built their identities around youth-driven storytelling and approachable aesthetics.

TWS, in particular, has gained popularity for its portrayal of youth and coming-of-age narratives. Since its debut in January 2024, the group has crafted a cohesive storyline centered on school life — from the excitement of new beginnings in its debut EP “Sparkling Blue” to friendships formed over summer break in “Summer Beat!” and graduation-themed storytelling in “Last Bell.”

The group continued this narrative arc in 2025 with “Try With Us,” which explored life as young adults after graduation, and “Play Hard,” which expanded its image to reflect a more passionate and driven form of youth. Its latest release, “No Tragedy,” captures the intensity and determination of pursuing love. The album topped charts on its release day and recorded over 830,000 copies in first-day sales, marking a new career high.

NCT Wish, meanwhile, has taken a slightly different approach within a similar conceptual space. The group is a rarity among boy groups under SM Entertainment, which have typically been associated with stronger, more masculine concepts. From its bold, feminine styling choices to recurring motifs such as wings and stars, the group has developed a distinctly soft and dreamy aesthetic, often referred to by fans as “Wish-core.”

Their commitment to embracing this identity has set them apart even within the broader NCT brand, which has historically leaned toward more intense and experimental concepts. The group recently surpassed 1.82 million in first-week sales for its first album, “Ode to Love,” marking a career high.

Industry experts point to two key reasons behind the growing popularity of such concepts: nostalgia and relatability.

“The image of youth highlights a sense of excitement and innocence that can only exist at a certain stage of life,” explained culture critic Kim Heon-sik, adding that the appeal lies in “nostalgia and emotional comfort.”

“While younger fans may relate directly to the image being portrayed, many fans in their 20s and 30s are drawn to it because it offers a sense of healing and nostalgia.”

This sentiment is echoed by fans. Lee Da-yeon, a 33-year-old fan of TWS, told The Korea Herald that watching TWS reminds her of her own school days.

“TWS brings back memories of a time when everything felt possible — when I was a little unsure of myself, but still innocent and pure,” said Lee. “Of course, I like their music and visuals but I find that their songs also give me a new form of energy.”

Another factor is the shift toward easy listening and broader public appeal as audiences move away from overly complex concepts that once dominated K-pop.

“Groups with intricate fictional universes and concepts that match them are becoming less effective as a marketing tactic,” music critic Lim Hee-yun told The Korea Herald. “Instead, concepts that are easy to understand at a glance, paired with accessible melodies and relatable lyrics, are gaining traction.”

Despite its current popularity, the concept has limitations: a group's strong association with youth is difficult to sustain over time.

As group members age, maintaining a purely youthful image can create a disconnect. Groups like Tomorrow X Together, Cravity and NCT Dream — all of which previously leaned heavily into youthful concepts — have gradually evolved their images to reflect more mature identities.

Kim suggests that careful storytelling, as seen in TWS’ coming-of-age narrative, can help ease such transitions.

“If a group is strongly identified with a certain image, a sudden shift to a different one can be difficult for fans to accept,” said Kim. “Gradual changes and developments to the group’s concept, supported by narrative development, can help make that transition feel natural.”