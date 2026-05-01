LAM DONG, Vietnam (Viet Nam News/ANN) -- Before most people in the area are awake a man is already quietly picking up rubbish along the seven-colored rock beach in Lam Dong Province, turning an early morning routine into a steady act of environmental care that has lasted nearly two years.

He is Le Thanh Tuc, also known as Chin Tuc, from Binh Thanh Village in Lien Huong Commune, Lam Dong Province.

For nearly two years his simple act has contributed to preserving the beauty of a famous scenic spot and spreading awareness of environmental protection.

"We are living here so we have to love our homeland and make it more beautiful. The fatigue is nothing compared to that," Chin Tuc said.

The seven-colored rock beach, also known as Ca Duoc Beach, located in Lien Huong Commune, is a popular check-in site which impresses visitors with its distinctive colored rocks, turquoise waters and pristine peaceful atmosphere.

The beach is an ideal place for those who love photography and are passionate about exploring natural beauty.

Along a coastline stretching over one kilometer lie thousands of small smooth round pebbles. The beach was formed millions of years ago by the action of ocean currents and tides with rocks pushed to the surface by the waves year after year.

The rocks are unlike those elsewhere. They are naturally polished by the sea and come in a variety of shapes, creating a striking stone landscape. Each stone is a different color from white, black, brown, purple, blue to blood-red, sun-yellow and turquoise.

Furthermore each stone has distinct veins. When sunlight shines and waves gently lap the shore the entire beach sparkles, reflecting shifting colors like a rainbow. Surrounding this rocky stretch is a smooth golden sand beach.

The beach is recognized as a provincial-level scenic site and was once listed by the Vietnam Record Organization as the beach with the most diverse shapes and colors of rocks in Vietnam and is considered among the most beautiful rocky beaches in the country.

With its distinctive beauty combined with the nearby Co Trach moss beach and surrounding coastline, the area attracts a large number of locals and tourists for swimming, sightseeing and photography.

However waste from tourism activities and ocean debris washed ashore by waves frequently pollutes the rocky beach.

Born and raised by the sea Chin Tuc is deeply attached to this land though he has sometimes faced indifference from some locals and visitors.

He knows every stream in the area like the back of his hand, understanding exactly when and where rubbish will wash ashore so he can collect it efficiently.

Every day he arrives at the beach at 4–5 a.m. and spends about two hours collecting rubbish.

He considers it a source of joy in his old age hoping his work will help change habits and raise awareness about environmental protection.

After collecting waste along the rocky beach he continues into the sea to retrieve bottles, fishing nets and other debris that have washed ashore before returning to his family's livelihood.

His tools are simple including a headlamp, sacks and side boxes.

Some days he collects more than 60kg of rubbish.

"In the very first days of doing the job, I came home with aching all over, my arms and feet sore but I got used to it," Chin Tuc said. "Gradually, my hands became calloused.

"Human strength is limited, while there is so much waste. Some days I would clean it up, and the next morning it would still be full. Big waves would sweep the trash from the sea ashore, seemingly washing away all my hard work. But it is okay, I still do it, simply because this place needs it and I love this place."

For more than two years of doing volunteer work many people have understood and appreciated his efforts but others have thought he was crazy.

Ignoring the gossip, Chin Tuc continues to work diligently and quietly every morning.

"The very first days, I told my wife that I went to the beach for swimming, not collecting trash. But later, she knew because I went to the beach every day, even on days of rough sea. Moreover, many people took photos and filmed me posting on social networks," he said.

Luckily, he has been supported by his family who simply remind him to stay healthy.

"Some days, many people joined me to collect trash on the beach. I am very happy," he said.

Gradually, his work has been recognized by local people.

According to the Binh Thanh Tourist Area Management Board, in recent times the unit has implemented solutions to protect the Ca Duoc rock beach relic site, such as preventing the theft of rocks, ensuring beach safety and maintaining environmental hygiene.

Regarding waste disposal, the management board has placed many trash bins for tourists to dispose of waste properly.

However, in addition to waste dumped by tourists a large amount of ocean debris still washes ashore. When there is a large amount of waste the management board has to hire people to collect it but at times they still cannot keep up with demand.

Ho Cong Tien, the board's head, said that Chin Tuc is a bright example of environmental protection. His diligent work every morning is expected to inspire locals and tourists alike contributing to greater awareness of environmental protection.

For Chin Tuc collecting trash is a small action but meaningful.

"The sea and rocks are so beautiful, unique and valuable. Having spent almost my entire life here I cannot stand idly by and let these colorful rocks be covered in trash," he said.

From his humble love for his homeland Chin Tuc spreads awareness of environmental protection to the community.