Shinsegae said Wednesday it will launch its largest-ever promotional campaign to attract foreign national customers ahead of a “super holiday” period in early May, when public holidays in Korea, China and Japan overlap.

The move follows strong first-quarter growth in foreign sales at its department stores, led by men’s fashion, up 121 percent on-year; women’s fashion, up 99.6 percent; and cosmetics, up 91.2 percent.

To capitalize on the momentum, Shinsegae will focus on discounts in fashion and beauty while leveraging the global popularity of Korean content to draw inbound tourists.

At its duty-free stores, in-house brand Yeonjak will offer 15 percent discounts and free gifts for foreign customers. Swiss skin care brand Swiss Perfection will provide discounts of up to 30 percent for first-time buyers.

The company will host a Global Shopping Festa through May 10 at key locations, including Gangnam, Times Square and Centum City, featuring more than 100 brands. Foreign customers will receive gift certificates and instant discounts via payment platforms such as WeChat Pay.

Shinsegae will also participate in Korea Welcome Week, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee. As part of the program, it will offer discount vouchers of up to 10 percent across fashion, accessories, beauty and food and beverage categories, along with complimentary drink coupons at Incheon International Airport.

With more family travelers expected during the holiday period, its duty-free unit, Shinsegae DF, will expand gift-focused promotions and interactive events, while highlighting its 10th anniversary campaign to boost brand awareness.

A Shinsegae official said the company will continue to develop content showcasing Korea and strengthen its global reach by enhancing the overall shopping and tourism experience during the peak travel season.