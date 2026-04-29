President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called for political unity on foreign and security affairs, saying the current domestic infighting over external matters amounts to “self-inflicted harm” at a time of mounting external challenges.

During a luncheon with lawmakers from minor parties and independents at Cheong Wa Dae, Lee underscored that South Korea faced an “extremely challenging external situation” that demanded greater unity at home rather than partisan conflict.

“To overcome these difficult circumstances, it would be desirable for politicians to adopt a public-minded and responsible stance, particularly when viewing external relations from within the country,” Lee said.

Lee suggested that disputes over foreign and security matters had crossed into dangerous territory.

“Political forces may differ and clash over domestic issues. But it is not easy to find cases in other countries in which they engage in self-inflicted harm on external matters,” Lee said. “Regrettably, it seems some such elements remain within our society.”

Lee’s comments came amid an intensifying political feud between rival parties over foreign and security affairs, as opposition lawmakers accuse his administration of mishandling sensitive alliance matters.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party has sharply criticized Unification Minister Chung Dong-young after he referenced North Korean uranium-enrichment facilities in Kusong during a National Assembly session in March.

Opposition lawmakers argued that the remarks may have disclosed confidential intelligence shared by Washington and have demanded his resignation.

Seoul has rejected that accusation, maintaining that Chung relied solely on publicly available material, including prior comments by Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The US, however, has viewed it as a breach involving information shared between allies.

“Domestic conditions have also been highly chaotic, but those are challenges we can overcome through our own strength,” Lee said during the luncheon. “But the deterioration of the external environment is not something we can easily resolve on our own.”

Lee also acknowledged his own responsibility in steering the country through the turbulence.

“Of course, the greatest responsibility among us lies with me,” he said. “I, too, will do my utmost. I hope that all of us will work together, unite the strength of the people, and wisely overcome the domestic and external difficulties we face.”

The luncheon brought together 21 lawmakers, including members of five minor parties — the Rebuilding Korea Party, the Jinbo Party, the New Reform Party, the Basic Income Party and the Social Democratic Party — as well as independents.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, it was the first time Lee had invited all lawmakers from non-negotiating parties — parties with fewer than 20 seats, the threshold required to form a negotiating group — as well as independents.

The luncheon was arranged “to convey solidarity and gratitude to lawmakers who have worked together in addressing the national tasks of overcoming crises and stabilizing state affairs, while emphasizing bipartisan cooperation on livelihood issues and the legislative process,” Cheong Wa Dae explained.

The meeting “reflects President Lee’s commitment to inclusive communication that extends beyond negotiating blocs to encompass parties without negotiating bloc status and independents,” it added.

In March, Lee hosted a dinner with first-term lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. In April, Lee also held talks and a luncheon with Democratic Party chair Rep. Jung Chung-rae and People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok.