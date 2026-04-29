A security guard at an apartment complex in Incheon died after being hit by a van while helping students cross the road on their way to school, with police later finding that the driver had taken more sleeping pills than usual before the crash.

The driver, a woman in her 40s, was leaving the apartment complex in a van when she drove the vehicle onto a crosswalk and hit the security guard, who was in his 60s. The van stopped only after traveling about 10 meters farther.

The guard went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver had been prescribed sleeping pills for insomnia and told police she had taken more than her usual dose the night before.

Police booked the driver on a charge of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. They plan to review whether to add a drug-impaired driving charge based on the results of a blood test by the National Forensic Service.

After the incident, residents left white flowers and letters at the site.