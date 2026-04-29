A key executive of US tech giant Nvidia will hold meetings with counterparts from Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in physical artificial intelligence, industry sources said.

The back-to-back meetings come as Madison Huang, senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia, is visiting South Korea to expand partnerships in the sector.

Her team oversees Nvidia Omniverse, a development platform for physical and industrial AI simulation applications, as well as robotics platforms that support the company's broader push into industrial digitalization and physical AI.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are major suppliers of memory chips for Nvidia's AI chips, which are essential for training large AI models.

Nvidia has also partnered with the Korean chipmakers to deploy large-scale graphics processing unit clusters to help strengthen South Korea's national AI infrastructure and apply AI to robots, factories and industrial platforms.

On Tuesday, Huang met with senior officials of LG Electronics Inc. and Hyundai Motor Co. and delivered a lecture on AI at Seoul National University. (Yonhap)