Korean Air said Wednesday it has been elected chair of the safety, security and quality advisory group under SkyTeam, strengthening its role in shaping industry standards.

Following the appointment, Bennet Allen Walsh, head of Korean Air’s aviation safety and security division, will serve a two-year term as chair of the SSQ Functional Executives.

As chair airline, Korean Air will advise on safety, security and quality policies across SkyTeam’s member carriers, drawing on its operational expertise to help elevate global aviation standards through closer collaboration.

The airline said it will work with the SkyTeam board to advance key safety initiatives and expand cooperation by sharing best practices among member airlines.

Priority areas include strengthening global standards for the in-flight use of portable batteries — an issue that has drawn increasing attention — and standardizing SkyTeam’s emergency response plan, which sets out procedures, structures and responsibilities during crises.

A Korean Air official said the appointment will enhance the airline’s influence within the alliance while broadening cooperation among members, supporting its global competitiveness.