The romantic comedy "Sold Out on You" led Netflix's weekly non-English series chart a week after its debut, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

The 12-part series garnered 4.7 million views for the week ended Sunday, the most among non-English TV series available on Netflix.

It was in the top 10 in 42 countries and regions, including No. 1 in Taiwan, Guatemala and Peru.

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin, the SBS series centers on the romance between Matthew Lee, a young perfectionist farmer and natural cosmetics producer, and Dam Ye-jin, an insomniac home shopping host who needs Lee's rare ingredients for a key contract.

Two other Korean titles made the top 10, with the horror series "Kyrigo" ranking No. 4 and Season 2 of the crime action series "Bloodhounds" coming in sixth. "Beef" Season 2, which drew attention for the appearances of South Korean A-list actors Youn Yuh-jung and Song Kang-ho, reached No. 3 in the English show category.

In the non-English film category, director Ryoo Seung-wan's action film "Humint" came in at No. 9. (Yonhap)