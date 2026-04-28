The unification ministry said Tuesday the question of whether South Korea should use North Korea's official name is a matter that warrants broad public debate amid criticism that such a reference constitutes a violation of the Constitution.

The debate was ignited last month when Unification Minister Chung Dong-young used North Korea's official name at an academic forum for the first time.

South Korea currently refers to the North as "North Korea" rather than its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or "Joson" in Korean, as Seoul does not recognize its ties with North Korea as state-to-state relations under the Constitution.

The use of North Korea's official name remains contentious as well, as critics argue that it amounts to accepting North Korea's "two-state policy" antagonizing the South.

"It will be determined through public deliberation via various channels," an official at the unification ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Chung has, on various occasions, suggested Seoul follow Pyongyang's lead in using the other side's official name. He said Pyongyang often refers to the South by its official name, the Republic of Korea.

On Wednesday, a special academic symposium hosted by the Korean Political Science Association will be held as part of broader public discussions, the ministry said. (Yonhap)