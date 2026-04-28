Eldest son of US president reportedly to attend private Shinsegae concert

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a four-day visit, marking his second trip to the country in a year, according to local reports.

While the visit has been described only as for “business purposes,” local media reported that his itinerary includes attending a classical concert hosted by the wife of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, with whom Trump Jr. has a close personal relationship.

The two have maintained ties since around 2010, frequently visiting each other in the US and South Korea and engaging in business-related exchanges. Trump Jr. previously visited Korea in April 2025 at Chung’s invitation, during which he met with several top business leaders.

Chung’s wife, Han Ji-hee, recently released her debut album through Universal Music, featuring a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Russian British conductor Vasily Petrenko. A commemorative concert is scheduled for Wednesday at Lotte Concert Hall in Jamsil, Seoul. The event is invitation-only, with no public ticket sales.

Trump Jr. is not expected to hold meetings with South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his stay.