South Korea is considering a formal response to US lawmakers who have accused Seoul of targeting American firms, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, as tensions simmer over a probe into Coupang Inc. and broader alliance issues.

The Foreign Ministry said Tuesday it is reviewing whether to send a reply to a letter from 54 Republican lawmakers affiliated with the Republican Study Committee, who urged Seoul to halt what they described as discriminatory regulations against US companies operating in Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said during a regular briefing the government is "consulting with relevant ministries" on the matter.

He added that Seoul has been explaining to the US administration and Congress that its investigation into Coupang — tied to a massive data breach affecting more than 33 million users — is being conducted in accordance with domestic law and due process.

If issued, the reply is expected to outline the legal basis for the probe and detail the severity and scope of the data leak, observers say.

The US lawmakers’ letter, sent to South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha, last week, accused Seoul of launching a “targeted assault” on US firms, naming companies such as Apple, Google, Meta and Coupang. They warned that such actions could affect congressional support for bilateral economic and security cooperation.

A Foreign Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told reporters in the afternoon similar concerns had been raised by US congressional offices prior to the latest letter, adding that Seoul has responded through written replies or direct briefings.

“This is an example of how seriously the current US Congress is treating the issue of alleged discriminatory treatment of its companies overseas,” the official said.

The dispute over Coupang has emerged as part of broader strains in the alliance.

Ninety-six South Korean liberal lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to the US ambassador to South Korea urging Washington to respect Seoul’s judicial sovereignty, pushing back against claims of discriminatory treatment of Coupang and other US firms. They said the investigation into Coupang — including allegations over the massive data breach, as well as unfair business practices — should proceed independently and without outside pressure.

Meanwhile, Kang met with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Monday to discuss ways to address growing friction with Washington, including concerns over intelligence-sharing on North Korea and US claims of unfair treatment of American firms, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting comes amid reports that the US has begun limiting certain intelligence-sharing on North Korea following what it views as a leak of classified information related to a North Korean nuclear facility.

Coupang has also stepped up lobbying efforts in Washington since the data breach controversy erupted. US lobbying disclosures show the company spent over $1 million in the first quarter, engaging with the White House, Congress and key agencies on issues including trade, investment and the expansion of its business operations.

Seoul has repeatedly rejected claims of discrimination, emphasizing that investigations into Coupang and other firms are being conducted in line with domestic law regardless of nationality.

Speculation has also grown in Seoul that Washington may be linking the issue to ongoing bilateral security discussions — including talks under the Joint Fact Sheet framework, such as South Korea’s push for nuclear-powered submarines — though officials have not confirmed any direct linkage.