An annual job fair for soon-to-be-discharged military personnel opened in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday.

The ROK Armed Forces Career Fair, launched in 1998, is hosted by the Ministry of National Defense and is designed to help service members transition back into civilian life. In South Korea, able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.

The two-day event is expected to attract approximately 15,000 soldiers, along with representatives from 160 companies and institutions.

The fair covers nearly the entire job-seeking process, including counseling, mock interviews and aptitude tests, while also addressing any employment-related queries participants may have.