Service members browse the notice board displaying job vacancies at the ROK Armed Forces Career Fair at Kintex in Goyang on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Service members browse the notice board displaying job vacancies at the ROK Armed Forces Career Fair at Kintex in Goyang on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

An annual job fair for soon-to-be-discharged military personnel opened in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday.

The ROK Armed Forces Career Fair, launched in 1998, is hosted by the Ministry of National Defense and is designed to help service members transition back into civilian life. In South Korea, able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.

The two-day event is expected to attract approximately 15,000 soldiers, along with representatives from 160 companies and institutions.

The fair covers nearly the entire job-seeking process, including counseling, mock interviews and aptitude tests, while also addressing any employment-related queries participants may have.

Soldiers attend career counseling sessions at the fair on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Soldiers attend career counseling sessions at the fair on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
An officer receives career advice from a global aerospace company at the fair. (Yonhap)
An officer receives career advice from a global aerospace company at the fair. (Yonhap)
A crowd of soldiers gathers at the ROK Armed Forces Career Fair, waiting to enter the venue on Tuesday. (Newsis)
A crowd of soldiers gathers at the ROK Armed Forces Career Fair, waiting to enter the venue on Tuesday. (Newsis)

seoy@heraldcorp.com