The PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship ($20 million purse) will be held from Thursday through Sunday at the Trump National Doral Miami's Blue Monster Course near Miami, Florida.

The tournament kicks off a series of marquee events on the PGA Tour schedule. The Truist Championship is scheduled to begin on May 7, followed by the PGA Championship on May 14.

The Cadillac Championship has drawn attention because it is being staged at a golf club owned by the US President Donald Trump. Trump National Doral previously hosted the WGC Cadillac Championship through 2016, making this the first PGA Tour event at the venue in 10 years.

In the interim, LIV Golf events were held there from 2022 through 2025. With Trump having attended multiple tournaments at the site, there is added interest in whether he will appear again this week.

Trump's Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, is reportedly about 120 kilometers from the course.

Seven of the world's top 10 players are in the field, with particular focus on world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

He will return to action two weeks after losing in a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage.

Scheffler was also runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the Masters earlier in April and will be seeking his second victory of the season after winning The American Express in January.

McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion and world No. 2, will not compete, skipping a second straight signature event after also missing the RBC Heritage.

Other notable entrants include Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama.

Alex Fitzpatrick, who primarily plays on the DP World Tour, earned PGA Tour status last week after teaming with his brother Matt Fitzpatrick to win the Zurich Classic. He will attempt to take back-to-back titles.

Kim Si-woo and Im Sung-jae will represent South Korea.

Kim, ranked No. 25 in the world and the highest-ranked Korean player, has posted five top-10 finishes this season, including a tie for third at the RBC Heritage, and sits 10th in the FedExCup standings.

Im is 104th in the FedExCup race and has struggled for results since tying for fourth at the Valspar Championship in March, making this week's tournament an important rebound opportunity.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)