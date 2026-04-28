PPS expands 'export vouchers' and overseas pilot programs to help firms break into global markets

South Korea is looking to use public procurement as a launchpad for global expansion by increasing support for exporters looking to break into international markets.

The Public Procurement Service has expanded funding for overseas pilot projects to help companies build up an overseas track record. It has also increased availability of "export vouchers," which companies can use to pay for a range of support services.

The move aligns with the agency’s broader strategy to use public purchasing power both to foster innovation and to support companies’ entry into the global procurement market.

The global procurement market is estimated at around $2 trillion, making it an increasingly attractive avenue for growth as domestic demand plateaus.

To tap that potential, the government is strengthening its “export voucher” program, raising funding limits and expanding the number of application rounds to twice a year to better match corporate demand.

It has also increased the budget for overseas pilot projects to 200 billion won ($136 million), up from 140 billion won last year.

Officials say the pilot programs are designed to help firms secure initial overseas references, while vouchers cover costs related to follow-up exports and addressing operational challenges encountered during market entry.

In parallel, the agency is introducing a new support program for early-stage exporters under the G-PASS certification system, which designates promising procurement firms.

The program will provide tailored support packages, including capacity-building, marketing assistance and dedicated export partners, to help companies quickly establish a foothold abroad.

Support will also be structured according to companies’ stage of growth, linking export vouchers, workforce training and longer-term development programs to create a more systematic pipeline for scaling up.

The G-PASS system itself will be revamped to focus more on performance, with stricter evaluation of export capabilities and outcomes, and incentives tied more closely to actual results.

Beyond company-level support, the government is strengthening strategic engagement with international procurement channels, including United Nations agencies and multilateral development banks.

Recent efforts include collaboration with the UN World Food Program, which enabled Korean firms to secure initial food supply contracts and expand into additional product categories.

The agency is also expanding cooperation with sector-specific institutions, such as the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, to identify high-potential exporters and provide coordinated support.

“Public procurement is increasingly being used as a bridge to global markets,” an industry official said, noting that demand from overseas buyers is becoming more diversified and sophisticated.