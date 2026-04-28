Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol (left) and American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman James Kim shake hands after their meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. Kim stressed the need to strengthen competitiveness amid rising pressure from Singapore and Hong Kong, calling Korea’s potential MSCI upgrade a “critical opportunity.” Koo said the government is committed to advancing the capital market in line with global standards and implementing the MSCI road map to secure a “fair Korea premium,” with both sides agreeing to deepen public-private cooperation to enhance Korea’s investment appeal. (AmCham)