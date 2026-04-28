Kim Hye-seong, who made his MLB debut last year and was part of the Los Angeles Dodgers's World Series championship run, has now officially received his championship ring.

The Dodgers revealed the clubhouse ring presentation on Tuesday through the club's official social media account.

Manager Dave Roberts handed Kim the ring and praised his decision to join the club.

"Two years ago, he could have signed with any MLB team," Roberts said. "But he said, 'I want to play for the Dodgers. I want to play for the best team.' He made a difficult decision. In the clubhouse, Kim Hye-seong brings joy to everyone."

Calling Kim to the center of the locker room, Roberts added, "On behalf of the players, staff and everyone in the Dodgers organization, I present you with the 2025 World Series championship ring," before handing him the ring box.

With teammates cheering, Kim responded, "Joining the Dodgers was the best decision of my life."

The Dodgers held a large championship ring ceremony before the start of the 2026 season, but Kim was unable to attend after opening the year at Triple-A.

Kim was included on the Dodgers' postseason roster last year. He appeared as a pinch-runner in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies and as a defensive substitute in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although his on-field opportunities were limited, he shared in the championship run from the bench alongside his teammates.

After starting the season in the minors, Kim was called up on April 6, 10 days into the season, after starting shortstop Mookie Betts was sidelined by injury.

Through Monday, Kim had batted .333 (15-for-45) with one home run, seven RBIs, five stolen bases, seven runs scored and an .848 OPS in 18 games.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)