Yoon Ina surged to No. 39 in the women's world golf rankings after posting the best major finish of her career at the season's first LPGA major, the Chevron Championship.

In the latest rankings released Tuesday, Yoon earned 2.13 points to climb 14 places from No. 53 last week.

She finished tied for fourth at the Chevron Championship, which concluded on Monday.

Tournament winner Nelly Korda moved from No. 2 to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking.

Korda had lost the top spot to Jeeno Thitikul in August, but returned to No. 1 after eight months.

Kim Hyo-joo remained at No. 3, while Kim Sei-young slipped to No. 11.

Lee Ye-won, who won the Duksin EPC Championship on the KLPGA Tour, jumped 17 places to No. 52.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)