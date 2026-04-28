Samsung leans on gate-all-around lead, integrated chip stack to counter rising pressure

Samsung Electronics' effort to defend its position as the world's second-largest contract chipmaker is drawing renewed scrutiny after Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Intel's most advanced 14A process will anchor production at his Terafab project in Texas.

Speaking on Tesla's first-quarter earnings call on April 22, Musk said Intel is "a key partner for the Terafab buildout" and that the 1.4-nanometer-class 14A node will be its workhorse process once volume production begins. Intel shares jumped roughly 24 percent the following session to a record high of $82.57, eclipsing the company's dot-com-era peak.

The endorsement adds a new variable to a foundry race that until recently looked like a two-horse contest between Taiwan's TSMC and Samsung. TSMC has pulled its market share close to 70 percent, leaving Samsung trailing by more than 60 percentage points, while Intel Foundry Services, written off as a strategic misadventure barely a year ago, is positioning its US plants as a potential third option for hyperscalers wary of Asia-based supply chains.

Intel's first-quarter foundry revenue reached $5.42 billion, up 16.2 percent year-on-year, with operating losses narrowing. Management said yields on its current 18A process are tracking internal targets and that early 14A yields are running ahead of where 18A stood at the equivalent stage.

Anthropic and now Musk's chip operations give Intel its first marquee external customers on those nodes, though commercial volumes remain to be proven.

For Samsung, the timing complicates an already delayed US rollout. The company's $37 billion fab in Taylor, Texas, broke ground in late 2022, but slipped nearly two years behind its original 2024 target. An equipment move-in ceremony was held Friday, with initial output expected late this year and Tesla's AI5 and AI6 self-driving chips slated to ramp from 2027 on Samsung's 2-nanometer gate-all-around process.

Samsung shares AI5 production with TSMC but holds the AI6 contract, signed in July 2025, exclusively. That deal is worth 22.76 trillion won over eight years.

Musk also confirmed on the same call that Samsung will produce an upgraded version of Tesla's current self-driving chip, internally called AI4+, with mid-2027 production targeted. The order extends a partnership that already spans three chip generations.

Samsung retains meaningful technical advantages. The company has a roughly three-year lead in gate-all-around manufacturing experience, having introduced the architecture at the 3-nm node, though its 2-nm yields are estimated at 50 to 60 percent against TSMC's reported 80 to 90 percent. Samsung has also pushed its 1.4-nm volume production target out to 2029, prioritizing technological readiness over speed, even as Intel moves to convert federal subsidies and "Made in USA" preference into share gains.

The foundry division has run quarterly losses of roughly 1 trillion won since 2022. Management has internally pulled forward its break-even target to the fourth quarter of 2026 from a prior 2027 goal, with a full-year operating profit of more than 2 trillion won pencilled in for 2027, according to industry sources.

"Samsung still holds two cards no one else can match: a head start in gate-all-around manufacturing, and the only operation that bundles memory, logic foundry and advanced packaging under one roof," a semiconductor industry official said.

"But foundry is a trust business. Until Taylor ramps on schedule and Samsung lands a marquee win outside Tesla, Intel will keep drawing the headlines."

Samsung is scheduled to release detailed first-quarter results Thursday, when investors are expected to press for specifics on Taylor's ramp schedule and customer pipeline.