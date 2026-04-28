Korean Air has partnered with Weverse to broaden mileage redemption options, allowing customers to use points for digital and fan-based services, the company announced Tuesday.

Weverse is a global platform where users interact with artists, access exclusive content and watch live broadcasts. It hosts around 180 artists — including BTS, Blackpink, Dua Lipa and Yoasobi — and has about 12 million monthly active users worldwide.

Under the partnership, members of Korean Air’s Skypass loyalty program can redeem mileage points for Weverse’s digital currency, “Jelly.” A nine-jelly voucher costs 270 miles, while a 15-jelly voucher requires 450 miles.

Customers can purchase vouchers through the airline’s mileage mall and redeem them on Weverse for services such as digital memberships, direct messaging subscriptions and other fan engagement features.

Korean Air said the move is part of its strategy to expand mileage use beyond flights and travel-related services, in line with growing demand for digital and lifestyle-oriented benefits.

The program is available to Skypass members globally.

A company official said the partnership aims to enhance convenience and deliver a more trend-driven customer experience while expanding the global usability of mileage points.