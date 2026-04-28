Issues between close allies should be resolved based on mutual respect and fundamental principles, President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday.

Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae, stressing that "cooperation with traditional allies should also be developed."

"(We) need the wisdom to build healthy, future-oriented relations with traditional allies, while resolving pending issues based on mutual respect, common sense and principles," he told the meeting.

"(I) will also devote myself to diplomacy aimed at building genuine friendship with allies, with confidence as a sovereign nation," the president added.

The president did not provide specific backgrounds, the remarks came amid diplomatic frictions over Washington's reported complaints about Seoul's handling of a massive information breach at Coupang, a US-listed e-commerce firm, and the disclosure by a Seoul minister that Kusong may be a North Korean uranium enrichment site.

Earlier reports suggested that Washington has partially suspended information sharing on North Korea's nuclear facilities with Seoul over Unification Minister Chung Dong-young's public reference to Kusong as a uranium enrichment site, which it believes was based on US-shared intelligence. (Yonhap)