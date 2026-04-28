South Korean police have launched an investigation into allegations that vaccines from batches linked to foreign-substance reports were improperly distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said Tuesday.

The investigation comes after a civic group filed a complaint against former President Moon Jae-in, who was in office during the pandemic, and Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong, who served as commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency at the time.

According to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station, the complaint accused the two of charges including dereliction of duty and professional negligence resulting in death, alleging improper vaccine management. Police declined to provide further details on the investigation.

The claims are based on findings from a Board of Audit and Inspection report on the government’s COVID-19 response, released Feb. 23. The audit found that 1,285 reports of foreign substances in vaccine doses — including mold and hair — had been filed, and that responses were largely handled by manufacturers.

As conservative civic groups have amplified these findings, the issue has developed into a broader political dispute, with the main opposition People Power Party calling for accountability from former officials.

Though the KDCA has said the individual vaccine doses reported to contain foreign substances were isolated and not administered, civic groups have alleged that vaccines from the same batches were administered. The groups also link the issue to suspected deaths following vaccination and accuse the government of concealing information.

The case moved into the political arena after police completed initial questioning of the complainant earlier this month. People Power Party Chair Jang Dong-hyeok called for a thorough investigation.

“We will uncover the truth to the very end and hold the Democratic Party government accountable for administering mold-contaminated vaccines to our people,” Jang said in a social media post shared Tuesday.