Five-track release highlights EDM-driven sound; title track celebrates rediscovering inner light

XngHan&Xoul, the artist brand led by singer XngHan under SM Entertainment, returned Monday with its first EP, “Glow,” marking his first release in nine months since debut single “Waste No Time.”

The five-track project blends house, disco and Afrobeats influences, offering a snapshot of the former Riize member’s evolving musical identity. The EP includes title track “Glow,” alongside “Dancing Anyway,” “Light The Fire,” “Wishlist” and “Lovin’ On Me.”

“I’m really happy to share a wide range of music under the XngHan&Xoul brand,” XngHan said. “The album reflects the sounds I love — it’s music you can dance to, but it also has a calmer, more serene side.”

“Glow” is an upbeat house-pop track built on synth-driven melodies and a strong bassline. The song conveys themes of rediscovery and connection, centering on the idea of finding renewed purpose through shared moments with others.

“‘Glow’ is a song I’d recommend to anyone who wants to glow, and to those who continue to shine in their own way,” XngHan said.

For this release, XngHan expanded the collaborative format of XngHan&Xoul by teaming up with two new dancers. The performance for “Glow” incorporates fluid choreography built around the motif of light, including gestures that mimic switching on or holding light, a standout post-chorus move, and a powerful dance break performed under cascading water — all of which enhance the performance’s visual appeal.

Ahead of the release, XngHan held his first fan meeting, “Let’s Glow,” in Seoul on Sunday, where he introduced the new songs and performed “Glow” and “Wishlist.”

Meanwhile, his debut single “Waste No Time” released in June 2025, topped iTunes Top Songs charts in 12 regions, including Mexico, Thailand and Indonesia.