Seunghan, formerly of Riize, will debut as a solo singer on July 31, label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.

He is poised to bring out the single “Waste No Time,” which will include two songs that highlight his strengths in performance.

The two-track single will be released under his crew XngHan&Xoul, featuring two professional dancers.

Seunghan debuted as a member of Riize in September 2023, but suspended all activities after two months when he became mired in scandal. Last year, his label announced that he would resume his career as part of the group, but he decided to leave the boy band after all, as he faced opposition from the band’s fans.