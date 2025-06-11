Some international fans still call for the K-pop singer’s return, blaming SM Entertainment for his departure

XngHan, formerly Seunghan of SM Entertainment’s boy group Riize, is set to return to the spotlight with his solo debut in late July — nearly nine months after stepping away from the group amid personal controversies.

According to SM Entertainment on Thursday, the singer will now promote under the stage name “XngHan,” a stylized form of his Korean name pronounced the same but spelled with an “X” to signify “infinite potential and crossover.” The agency said the new name reflects his ambition to defy fixed stereotypes and limitations as an artist.

“This new journey begins in July, and XngHan aims to craft boundary-pushing performances and experiences with creatives who align with his evolving vision,” SM Entertainment said in a statement.

XngHan debuted as a member of Riize in September 2023, but halted all activities just two months later amid growing backlash over his private life. Controversy first emerged in August that year, before the group’s debut, when several private photos were leaked online, including one of him lying in bed with a woman and another showing him smoking in public in Japan. He also faced criticism after a leaked Instagram Live conversation with Big Hit Music’s boy group TXT’s Soobin included comments referencing a female idol.

Riize has since continued as a six-member act, releasing hits such as “Love 119” and “Boom Boom Bass.”

SM Entertainment initially announced his return to Riize in October but reversed the decision just two days later following a surge of negative reactions from Korean fans. His departure from the group was confirmed later that month, leaving his status uncertain for nearly a year.

In a handwritten letter shared at the time, Seunghan apologized to fans and his former bandmates, writing, “I don’t want to cause them any more harm. I truly love Riize and sincerely hope they continue to be loved.”

Despite the controversy, some international Riize fans have continued to support him. In an email sent to The Korea Herald last month, they wrote, “Though he committed no wrongdoing, SM failed to defend him publicly or ensure his safety.”