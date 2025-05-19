'Odyssey an album that explains what kind of team Riize is,' Wonbin says about group's first studio album

Riize, under SM Entertainment, made a long-awaited return Monday with its first full-length album, "Odyssey," coming nearly 11 months since the band's debut. The album, according to the group, defines their identity and reflects their ongoing journey of growth.

“If someone were to ask, ‘What kind of group is Riize?’ I think this album would be enough to answer that,” Wonbin said at a media showcase in Seoul on Monday.

“It continues our ‘Real-Time Odyssey’ concept and contains the footprints and stories of Riize’s growth,” Sohee added. "You’ll feel that clearly in every track."

"Odyssey" builds on the group's signature concept of documenting their path in real time — what they call a “Real-Time Odyssey” — and captures their nonstop evolution as they approach their second debut anniversary this year.

The album includes 10 tracks that embody Riize’s signature sound, which they describe as “emotional pop.” Arranged to reflect both external ambition and internal reflection, the track list draws from the members’ personal experiences and emotions.

"Fly Up" is a dynamic dance track that channels the energy of 1950s rock 'n' roll. Backed by powerful rhythms and choir vocals, the song conveys the group’s desire to unite listeners.

"‘Fly Up’ means that anyone can become one through our music, regardless of age, nationality or gender,” Sohee said.

Wonbin added, “When I first heard the song, I immediately thought it was great. It also reminded me of ‘Get a Guitar.’ I felt confident we could pull it off. The performance is also really good.”

Speaking about the choreography, Sungchan said, “Our performance has a musical-like structure. There’s a lot to watch. Each member has their own killing point in the choreography, so your eyes will stay busy. And just like the title suggests, there are jump movements and gestures that resemble flying.”

As their first studio album, "Odyssey" also presented new challenges for the group.

“There were definitely more songs than in our previous releases, and a lot of new genres we hadn’t tried before,” said Eunseok. “It was difficult at times, but thankfully, the people around us helped us a lot, and I think it turned out well.”

Wonbin noted that while he personally enjoys R&B and ballads, tackling the album’s hip-hop elements was a challenge. “Hip-hop is a difficult genre for me, so singing those parts wasn’t easy,” he said.

Following the release, Riize will embark on its first world tour under the title "2025 Riize Concert Tour Riizing Loud." Kicking off in Seoul in July, the tour takes the group to 14 cities across Asia, including Hyogo prefecture in Japan, Hong Kong, Saitama and Hiroshima in Japan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Fukuoka in Japan again, Taiwan capital Taipei, Tokyo, Bangkok, Indonesian capital Jakarta, Manila in the Philippines, Singapore and Macao, through February 2026.

Looking ahead to the tour, Shotaro said, “Now that we have more songs through this album, I hope we can enjoy them with Briize (Riize’s fandom) around the world. I’d love for us to create a lively space together, just for us and our global Briize.”