'Running Man' at 800: Creator interviews on longevity, says the program has become its own 'brand'

SBS’s “Running Man,” featuring Korean entertainment staples Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jong-kook and Jee Seok-jin, aired its 800th episode on Sunday, extending its run as South Korea’s longest-running variety show.

Below is an interview distributed by SBS with producer Kang Hyeong-seon, the show’s lead creator, speaking about how the series reached the milestone and the key factors behind its longevity.

Q. 'Running Man' has reached its 800th episode, a first for a Korean variety show. How do you feel as the producing director? And how did the members react?

Kang: I first joined “Running Man” as an assistant director about 10 years ago, in 2016, and worked on it for around three and a half years. Returning to “Running Man” in 2026 and marking its 800th episode still feels like a dream and is hard to believe. Now in its 16th year, “Running Man” is the longest-running variety show in Korea, and just like its name suggests, the members — who have run without a single week off for 16 years — are truly remarkable and deserving of respect.

The cast didn’t make a big fuss or get overly excited just because it was the 800th episode. As always, just like the previous 799 shoots and the many more to come, they were lively, bickering and having fun. I think that sense of consistency is what has driven the show to become the longest-running variety program.

Q. Jee Seok-jin became the first fixed cast member of a variety show to turn 60. The celebratory race was also interesting — what was the atmosphere like on set?

Kang: Over the course of 16 years, cast members who were in their 30s have entered their 40s, those in their 40s have moved into their 50s, and the eldest, Jee, has now reached his 60s.

For the cast as well, this shoot felt particularly meaningful. Given the nature of outdoor variety shows, which require a lot of physical stamina and involve many physically demanding missions, there have been both major and minor injuries along the way.

Yet seeing the eldest member of “Running Man” continue strong into his 60s with the determination to bring healthy laughter to viewers gave everyone a chance to reflect on the time they’ve shared. Wanting to commemorate that, we prepared a special episode titled “Jitsby’s 60th Birthday Party” race. After filming, Jee Seok-jin personally thanked us, saying, “Thank you for creating an episode like this,” and the fans also loved it, so I think it will remain a memorable episode for a long time.

Q. Recently, Ji Ye-eun’s dating rumor became a hot topic. Did the production team and members know in advance? And how did she actually react?

Kang: In reality, the production team didn’t know in advance either — we first heard about it during the morning greetings on the day of the 800th episode shoot. It must have been overwhelming for Ji Ye-eun since it was her first time dealing with such a situation. But I was very grateful as a director to see her handle it with her usual on-set energy, smiling and turning the issue into something entertaining.

Q. The show’s creative races are consistently well received — where does the production team get its ideas?

Kang: When there are guests, we usually draw ideas from the guests’ works. When there are no guests, we tend to reflect current social issues or trends. We also get inspiration from past episodes we found meaningful, or even through conversations with Yoo Jae-suk. Sometimes we develop relational dynamics based on offhand comments the cast members make, so we try to communicate with them as much as possible.

Q. The show continues to perform strongly among viewers aged 20-49. In your view, what has been the key factor behind the show’s enduring popularity?

Kang: I think it’s each cast member’s character and their chemistry. From the early days of “Running Man,” each member had distinct charms and traits, and through the way those were highlighted, the show gained syndrome-level popularity.

The name “Running Man” itself has become a brand with its own vitality, and I believe that’s what has allowed it to maintain a strong fanbase not only domestically but also overseas. With its unique style of production, as some cast members leave and new ones join, fresh combinations of chemistry emerge, which continue to resonate with fans and viewers and help sustain its popularity over 16 years.

Q. Having worked on 'Running Man' from assistant director to producing director, what has been the most difficult or challenging moment in working in variety entertainment?

Kang: The weather has a huge impact. Because of the nature of variety shows, there are many road scenes and missions that require moving between locations, and many games can only be done outdoors. So even if everything is prepared, if the weather suddenly worsens on the morning of filming, everyone goes into emergency mode. Having to quickly find new locations, adjust the rules, and modify games on the spot is probably the most difficult situation.

Another challenge is the cast's condition. When a member gets sick or faces unavoidable circumstances, it’s difficult to pause or film without them because it’s a weekly program. So the members pay close attention to their health and try to maintain strict routines even in their personal lives. Both the production team and the cast are mindful of this, and I think that’s another reason the show has been able to continue for 16 years.

Q. There’s growing interest in the 'rental member' system with Kang Hoon, Choi Daniel, and others. There was also mention of Gong Myung on the 'Gym Jong-kook' channel — are there plans for new rental members?

Kang: We’re always open to bringing in new rental members. Among past guests, we’ve been internally listing those who had great chemistry with the members. Going forward, we plan to invite a variety of guests to find those who fit well with the team.

Q. Many guests have already appeared — are there any you’d like to invite in the future?

Kang: I’d love to invite BTS’s V, who has expressed a lot of affection for “Running Man” and always creates buzz whenever he appears; Dex, who once said at a year-end awards ceremony that he wants to be someone who can greet Jae-suk every morning; and Aespa’s Karina, who surprisingly has never appeared on “Running Man” but has often been mentioned by the members.

Q. Lastly, a message to viewers who have supported the show so far?

Kang: I sincerely thank all the viewers who have supported “Running Man” for the past 16 years. Thanks to you, the show has been able to earn the title of Korea’s longest-running variety program. In return for your love and support, the production team and members work together every week, thinking hard and putting in effort. We will continue striving to make “Running Man” a show that lasts another 10, even 20 years, so we hope you will continue to watch us with warm support.

This interview from an SBS news release was translated into English using AI and edited by Korea Herald staff. — Ed.