South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, raising the number of such service members to 273, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification and the 21st Infantry Division recovered the remains of late Cpl. Kim Pan-seong near Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of the capital, in 2024, according to the ministry. KIA stands for killed in action.

Kim, who joined the military service in May 1951, died while fighting against North Korean and Chinese forces on Mount Baekseok, near Yanggu County, in October the same year. He was 21.

South Korea has so far identified the remains of 273 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000. (Yonhap)