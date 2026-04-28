An Atlanta-to-Portland Delta Air Lines flight turned into an unexpected delivery room after a pregnant passenger went into labor mid-flight and gave birth with the assistance of flight attendants and an onboard emergency medical responder, the airline said Monday.

The five-hour flight operated by Delta Air Lines departed from Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday evening and was en route to Portland, Oregon, when the woman gave birth with approximately 30 minutes remaining before landing.

According to the airline, the baby, born about two weeks earlier than the expected due date, weighed 2.5 kilograms. The flight was granted priority landing and arrived about 20 minutes ahead of schedule.

Delta said both mother and newborn, a baby girl, are in good condition. US media reported that fellow passengers and crew assisted during the in-flight delivery.

Unlike some carriers, Delta does not impose strict restrictions on pregnant passengers traveling close to their due date, nor does it require medical certification for such flights.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.