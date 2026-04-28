Cortis ranked among the top 100 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global with “RedRed,” label Big Hit Music said Tuesday, citing the ranking dated April 26.

The rookie group entered the chart at No. 184 last week before leaping to No. 98, garnering approximately 1.9 million streams Sunday.

“RedRed” is the prerelease track from its upcoming second EP, “GreenGreen.” It was dropped on April 20, ahead of the full album release slated for May 4.

The mini album has received more than 2.12 million preorders, raising expectations that it will sell 2 million copies like the group’s debut effort, “Color Outside the Lines.” The 1st EP exceeded the milestone and became the second debut album from a K-pop group to do so.