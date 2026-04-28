Cumulative donations top W50b, leading imported carmakers in Korea

Mercedes-Benz Korea is expanding its efforts in social contribution, environmental initiatives and talent development, aiming to position itself as a long-term partner to Korean society.

Since its launch in 2014, the Mercedes-Benz Social Contribution Committee has donated a cumulative 50.7 billion won ($34 million) as of the first quarter, the largest among imported carmakers in Korea. Its programs focus on tangible impact, including child protection centers, urban forest development and youth education.

Its flagship charity run, Give N’ Race, has attracted more than 165,000 participants since 2017 and raised over 8.6 billion won for child welfare and education. This year’s event generated a record 1.02 billion won, aided by a new voluntary donation option. Proceeds will support child protection facilities, cultural infrastructure and scholarships for young athletes.

Environmental initiatives are also expanding. The Green+ Kids program, launched in 2021 and designated by the Environment Ministry as an outstanding environmental education program, offers hands-on learning to help children understand climate change and practice carbon neutrality.

Building on this, the company recently introduced Green Plus STEAM, an advanced program for upper-grade elementary students that integrates sustainability and future mobility into science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics-based learning. Following a pilot in the Seoul metropolitan area, it plans to expand nationwide in the second half.

Mercedes-Benz Korea is also stepping up urban environmental projects. Since partnering with the Seoul Metropolitan Government in 2022, it has created seven Green Plus Urban Forests, including a flagship site at Boramae Park. It has also donated 1.5 billion won for forest restoration in wildfire-affected areas. In total, more than 33,000 trees have been planted nationwide, with an estimated annual carbon reduction effect of 83,500 metric tons.

Talent development remains a key focus. The Mercedes-Benz Mobile Academy, launched in 2014, has trained 1,429 students from automotive-focused universities, with 173 top performers selected for study visits to the company’s headquarters in Germany. The program also offers pathways to employment within the company’s dealer network.

In addition, the company operates the Mercedes-Benz Training Academy — the first in Asia — established with a 25 billion won investment in 2015. It runs programs such as the Automotive Electric Traineeship for university graduates and the Ausbildung apprenticeship for vocational high school students, strengthening the pipeline of skilled technicians.

By combining ESG initiatives with workforce development, Mercedes-Benz Korea is reinforcing its position as a responsible corporate citizen while building long-term competitiveness in the local market.