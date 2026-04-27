The LG Twins announced Monday their All-Star closer You Young-chan has been diagnosed with a stress fracture in his right elbow that will require surgery.

The Twins, the 2025 Korean Series champions, didn't give an exact timeline for You's return, only saying the pitcher will undergo further tests at a hospital in Yokohama, Japan, before deciding where he will go under the knife.

You suffered the injury after making a pitch during Friday's Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular-season game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. He grabbed his arm in obvious pain and was promptly removed from the game.

You also underwent surgery to repair a hairline fracture in his pitching elbow in December 2024 and was out for six months then.

You is leading the KBO with 11 saves after 13 outings, and has a 0.75 ERA over 12 innings.

He has been the anchor of the best bullpen in the KBO, with the Twins' relievers boasting a league-low 3.16 ERA through Sunday's action. They have held opponents to an on-base plus slugging of .661, also the lowest mark in the KBO.

Thanks to their stout bullpen, the Twins are tied for the best record in one-run games this season at 6-2. (Yonhap)