Kim Si-woo continued his upward movement in the world rankings, setting a new career-high.

In the men's golf world rankings released on Monday, Kim moved up one spot from 26th last week to 25th. He did so without competing in a tournament last week, as he was resting, surpassing his previous career-best ranking.

Kim has been on a steady upward trend recently. At the RBC Heritage, he finished tied for third, which lifted him from 30th to 26th in the world rankings and matched his previous career-best. This season, he has recorded three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes, consistently accumulating ranking points. As a result, he improved his ranking again within a week, establishing a new personal best.

There were also notable changes among other Korean players.

Ham Jeong-woo, who won the Asian Tour International Series Singapore event held the previous day, jumped from 735th to 382nd, rising 353 places.

Choi Chan-woo, who claimed his first professional win at the KPGA Tour Woori Financial Championship on the same day, rose from 970th to 505th, improving by 465 spots.

Im Sung-jae remained 76th in the rankings. Kim Seong-hyun slipped one place from 137th to 138th, while Kim Joo-hyung moved from 139th to 144th.

There were no changes at the top of the rankings. Scottie Scheffler remained world No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young and Justin Rose in positions two through five.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.