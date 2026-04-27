Shinhan Bank said Monday it joined a South Korean government-led economic delegation to Vietnam, signing a series of agreements with key local partners to expand its presence in the market.

The move aims to strengthen its financial cooperation base and support Korean and Vietnamese companies operating across both markets.

CEO Jung Sang-hyuk met with Nguyen Ngoc Canh, deputy gov. of the State Bank of Vietnam, to discuss financing support for Korean firms entering Vietnam, as well as cooperation in digital finance and ESG initiatives.

Shinhan Bank also signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietcombank to support cross-border business expansion, covering corporate finance, retail banking, foreign exchange, capital markets and digital transformation.

In addition, the bank partnered with FPT Group to collaborate on startups, advanced technologies and AI-driven digital ecosystems. The partnership will be linked to Shinhan’s startup incubation platform, Shinhan Future’s Lab, to support the global expansion of promising startups.

Separately, Shinhan signed an agreement with Agribank to enhance financial services for cross-border customers, including Vietnamese workers and students in Korea, while expanding cooperation in ESG and digital finance.

“Vietnam is a key market in our global growth roadmap,” Jung said. “We will continue to support Korean companies’ overseas expansion while growing together with local communities.”