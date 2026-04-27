Yoon Ina tied for fourth place Sunday at the Chevron Championship, posting her best career finish in a major on the LPGA Tour.

Yoon shot a 4-under 68 in the final round at Memorial Park Golf Course, recording seven birdies and three bogeys to finish at 12-under 276. She shared fourth place with Liu Yan.

The finish followed another fourth-place result last week at the JM Eagle LA Championship, giving Yoon consecutive top-five finishes and her third top-10 of the season.

After dominating the KLPGA Tour in 2024, Yoon joined the LPGA Tour in 2025 with high expectations. She struggled to adjust during her rookie season, recording one top-10 finish in 26 starts.

This year has been a different story. Yoon has made the cut in all seven starts and has consistently contended.

She opened strongly with three straight birdies from Nos. 3-5 and added another at No. 8 to go out in 4-under. After three consecutive bogeys from Nos. 11-13, she recovered with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 14 and 15, then closed with another birdie at the par-4 No. 18.

"I feel really good," Yoon said. "I tried to focus on my process, and I think I did pretty well."

Asked about her recent form, Yoon smiled and said, "I think things are going well. I believe that. I'm trying to control what I can control, and that seems to be working."

Nelly Korda won the tournament at 18-under 270 after a closing 70, finishing five shots ahead of runners-up Yin Ruoning and Patty Tavatanakit, who tied for second at 13-under 275.

Korda led after every round for a wire-to-wire victory, her second title of the season, 17th career LPGA win and third major championship.

Kim Hyo-joo finished sixth at 7-under 281. Yoo Hae-ran and Hwang Yoo-min tied for 12th at 4-under 284, while Choi Hye-jin and Lim Jin-hee tied for 21st at 3-under 285. Lee So-mi tied for 34th at 1-under 287, and amateur Yang Yoon-seo tied for 38th at even-par 288.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)