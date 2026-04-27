Lee Jung-hoo, nicknamed "Grandson of the Wind," has shaken off his early-season slump and is surging at the plate for the San Francisco Giants.

Lee matched a career high with four hits in a game and raised his batting average above .300 in the Giants' 6-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Oracle Park.

Batting leadoff and playing right field, Lee went 4 for 5 with a triple and two runs scored. It was the third four-hit game of his MLB career and his first since Sept. 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Lee has recorded multiple hits in three straight games and raised his season average from .287 to .313 (31 for 99). After hitting below .200 through March 13, he has climbed into a tie for 10th in the National League in hits and ranks 10th in batting average.

Lee wasted no time getting started, leading off the first inning with a triple to right-center off Max Meyer on a 97.5 mph fastball. He was stranded at third.

Trailing 3-0 in the third, Lee singled to left on Meyer's changeup and later scored on a defensive miscue.

He added another single in the fifth, then tied his four-hit performance with a single to center in the seventh off reliever Andrew Nardi. Lee later scored on Casey Schmitt's home run to center.

Lee made his only out of the day when he hit a fly ball to left in the eighth inning.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)