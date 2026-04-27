Taeyong of NCT is set to expand his solo career with the release of his first LP, “Wyld,” on May 18.

According to SM Entertainment, “Wyld” will consist of 10 tracks, led by the title track.

“Wyld” holds particular significance for Taeyong, as he took part in writing the lyrics for all tracks and composing for nine of them, while also contributing to the album’s overall production.

The new album is “expected to reflect a more introspective and refined artistic identity, highlighting Taeyong’s growth as a musician,” SM Entertainment added.

The upcoming release marks Taeyong’s first album since concluding his four-month “TY Track - Remastered” concert series, during which he hinted at a solo comeback alongside NCT activities in 2026. It is also his major solo project following his discharge from military service in December.

The album will be available across major global streaming platforms upon its release at 6 p.m. on May 18. It will also be available for purchase in physical format, with preorders opening Monday through online and offline retailers.

Taeyong, a member of NCT subunit NCT 127, has steadily built a distinct solo sound through previous releases, including his first EP “Shalala,” second EP “Tap” and the April single “Rock Solid,” featuring American rapper Anderson .Paak.