Taeyong of NCT will release a new single featuring Anderson Paak on April 17, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The two musicians collaborated on “Rock Solid,” a hip-hop tune mixing Taeyong’s powerful rapping and Paak’s dynamic flow leaning on drum beats.

The single will also be a taste of Taeyong’s first solo album set to release in May.

On Saturday, Taeyong concluded his first solo tour in Asia in Kuala Lumpur. Under the title, “TY Track - Remastered,” he performed nine shows across six cities.

Meanwhile, NCT began celebrating its tenth year last week under the catchphrase, “Everything, All at One, Neo.” The multilayered group is down to 24 members after Mark left last week.