Returning from military service in December, NCT’s Taeyong wasted no time reminding fans exactly who he is — a trailblazing soloist, a magnetic performer and a creative mind behind the NCT universe.

Held Saturday and Sunday at Ticket Link Live Arena in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, “TY Track — Remastered” marked Taeyong’s first solo concert in two years. Building on his 2024 solo debut concert, the remastered edition expanded the show’s scale with newly arranged music and seven unreleased tracks — a bold artistic statement that underscored his undiminished instincts as a performer, even after a 20-month hiatus.

“Welcome to ‘TY Track — Remastered.’ I missed you all so much. It feels so good to be able to see you again when I want to see you,” said Taeyong, sending the crowd into a frenzy of screams.

Over 23 tracks, Taeyong showcased NCT’s signature aesthetic: bold, experimental and eccentric. Except for “Misfit,” a 2020 track by NCT subunit NCT U, every song in the concert was co-written or composed by Taeyong himself, which highlighted his musical spectrum and growth as an artist. “Misfit,” originally sung by seven members of NCT, was also arranged by Taeyong for the concert.

The concert opened with an energetic sequence of unreleased tracks: “Locked and Loaded” and “Skiii” as well as his hit singles from 2023 and 2024, “Virtual Insanity,” “Ape” and “Shalala.”

Dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses, Taeyong prowled the stage, showing off his powerful vocals and energetic choreography.

Yet Taeyong’s long-awaited concert wasn’t all heat and high-energy. The artist made space for vulnerability. “Mermaid,” an unreleased ballad written for fans during his Navy service, was a track that especially moved fans.

"They call women who wait for their significant other to enlist in the Navy 'mermaids.' I wrote this song thinking of all of you,” explained Taeyong.

Another performance that moved audiences was “Ruby,” a medium-tempo pop track dedicated to his dog that passed in 2020. His 404 series, including songs “404 File Not Found” and “404 Loading,” captured the loneliness and existential fog he said he faces from time to time.

“I’m human too, so I feel empty at times. I tend to resolve my feelings of stress and emptiness through music and wanted to put in such emotions into my music,” Taeyong said of his 404 series. “Whenever you feel empty or lonely, I hope this music can be of reassurance to you.”

Beyond his outstanding performances, the concert’s carefully crafted stage design and direction added depth to each stage.

Although the stage lacked elaborate physical structures, the creative use of lighting made it feel as if each track had multiple stages. Taeyong's performance of “Moon Tour” was particularly striking, with the use of wirework and large-scale screen visuals that suggested walking on the moon. During “Ups and Downs,” a conveyor belt was used to heighten the song’s introspective mood.

Overall, the setlist was ambitious — a challenge for even seasoned performers — but Taeyong handled it solo, without guest acts or intermissions. His stamina, fluid genre shifts and stage presence reaffirmed why he’s often called NCT’s “center of centers.”

“There were times I forgot how to feel thankful, but this concert reminded me again. I’ll carry this feeling with me moving forward,” Taeyong said, sharing his heartfelt gratitude with fans. “Thank you for giving me energy and cherishing me. I love you!”

He also teased future schedules, adding that Taeyong will fill fans’ 2026 not only with a solo comeback, but also with activities from NCT and its subunit NCT 127.

Taeyong will continue his solo tour beyond Seoul, meeting fans across Asia through a six-city run. The “TY Track — Remastered” tour will make its next stop in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan on Feb. 16-17; Macao on Feb. 28 and March 1; and Bangkok on March 28-29, before concluding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 11.