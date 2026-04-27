South Korea’s stock market capitalization surpassed 6,000 trillion won ($4.1 trillion) for the first time on record during trading Monday, driven by broad-based gains.

The combined market cap reached 6,031.97 trillion won in early trading, according to the Korea Exchange.

By market, the benchmark Kospi accounted for 5,354.36 trillion won, while the secondary Kosdaq and the entry-level Konex stood at 673.97 trillion won and 3.64 trillion won, respectively.

The milestone comes as the Kospi extended its rally, opening higher and climbing to an intraday record of 6,603.01, surpassing the 6,600 mark for the first time.

The Kosdaq also gained ground, rising more than 1 percent after breaking above the 1,200 level for the first time in about 25 years last Friday.

Market heavyweights led the advance. As of 10:35 a.m., Samsung Electronics rose 1.25 percent to 222,250 won, while SK hynix surged 5.32 percent to 1,287,000 won, hitting a fresh all-time high.