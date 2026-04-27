President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating stayed above 60 percent for the seventh consecutive week, though it fell from a week earlier amid economic concerns linked to the ripple effects of the war in the Middle East, a poll showed Monday.

According to the survey of 2,509 radults conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by the EKN newspaper, 62.2 percent positively assessed Lee's performance, down 3.3 percentage points from the previous poll. The previous approval rating was the highest since Lee took office in June 2025.

Negative assessments went up 3.4 percentage points to 33.4 percent, while 4.4 percent said they were unsure.

The pollster partly attributed the fall in approval rating to rising oil and consumer prices due to the US-Israel war on Iran.

The survey had a margin of error of 2 percent at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)